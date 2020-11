New Delhi, November 11: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has requested Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to augment bed capacity in central government-run hospitals in the city in view of apprehensions that the number of COVID-19 cases could reach 15,000 a day in the coming weeks.

In a letter to Vardhan last week, Kejriwal cited a shortfall of around 4,900 beds in hospitals, seeking the Union minister's direction to the hospitals run by the central government in Delhi to provide at least 1,092 additional beds, including 300 ICU beds, with the required medical staff. Not a Single Dengue-Related Death Has Been Reported This Time, Salute to the Commitment of the Delhiites, Says CM Arvind Kejriwal.

The chief minister said Delhi is witnessing a renewed increase in the number of COVID-19 cases for the last few days and cited the revised response strategy 3.0 of the Dr Paul Committee, projecting up to 15,000 coronavirus cases per day during the third surge in the upcoming weeks due to the rising pollution, celebration of festivals, wedding season and other factors.

At present, Delhi has a total bed capacity of 15,713, including ICU beds, for COVID-19 patients, he pointed out. However, the shortfall of around 4,900 beds will have to be met by augmentation in hospitals run by both the Centre and the state government, Kejriwal said.

The central government-run hospitals in the national capital have a proposed augmentation of around 1,092 beds, he said and requested Vardhan for the necessary directions so that the bed capacity in Delhi's hospitals for COVID 19 patients is adequate in the coming weeks.