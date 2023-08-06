Guwahati, August 6: The bodies of two teen girls were found hanging from a tree in Assam’s Kamrup district on Sunday, officials said. The incident happened in the Tulsibari area of the district. The deceased were identified as Mamta Begum (19) and Simon Nessa (17). Kerala Court Sentences Man to Total 18 Years in Jail for Abetting Suicide of Teen Girl.

The bodies were found hanging from a tree in an isolated place by the locals. The police rushed to the spot after receiving information. It was learned that the two girls were cousins. Locals claimed that the teenagers were raped, and later committed suicide. JEE Aspirant From Bihar Dies by Suicide After Hanging Himself in Hostel Room in Rajasthan’s Kota.

Superintendent of Police in Kamrup, Hitesh Chandra Roy, told IANS, "We have sent the bodies for an autopsy and can only give a conclusion after the post-mortem report comes. Meanwhile, the police team has been investigating the whole incident and is looking for further details."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 06, 2023 02:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).