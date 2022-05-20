Guwahati, May 20: As per the reports of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Thursday, more than seven lakh people have been affected by floods across 29 districts, which left nine people dead.

On Thursday, the Cachar district administration announced the closure of all educational institutions and non-essential private establishments for 48 hours in view of the worsening flood situation. Assam Floods: Parents Use Boats to Bring Children to Primary School Surrounded by Water in Dhemaji.

Check Tweet:

Assam | In view of the flood situation, the Cachar district administration has closed all educational institutions (government and private) and non-essential private establishments for 48 hours (May 19th and 20th) in the district. pic.twitter.com/cXUx6ZA9tn — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2022

Apart from this, Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) earlier this week announced that higher secondary first-year examinations to be held from May 18 To May 21 have been suspended until further notice. Assam Floods: Flood Situation Worsens in Bherbheri Area, Rescue Operations Underway (Watch Video).

Here Are Latest Updates From Flood-Hit Assam:

Currently, 1,413 villages are underwater and Nagaon is the worst affected district where 2.88 lakh people are reeling under the calamity. In Cachar nearly 1.2 lakh people and in Hojai more than 1.07 lakh people have been affected so far, said ASDMA.

As per the Assam disaster management authority, 46160.43 hectares of crop area have been inundated in the floods. A total of 3,07,849 domestic animals and poultry have been affected in the deluge across 13 districts, it added.

Indian Air Force (IAF) on early Friday rescued a cancer patient who was returning by train from Guwahati after treatment but got stuck at Haflong railway station. He has been shifted to a nearby area safely.

The Assam Forest Department on Thursday, said that it has built around 40 highlands for providing shelter to animals due to the ongoing floods in the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) and other National Parks and wildlife sanctuaries of the state.

The water level of the Brahmaputra river is flowing above the danger level mark at Neamatighat and Kopili river in the Kampur area in the Nagaon district, a local media reported.

Guwahati-based Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) warned of widespread rainfall in the next two days. “Moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal is likely to continue over to Northeast India due to low-level southerly/south-westerly winds during May 19 to 21,” the RMC said in a statement.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2022 05:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).