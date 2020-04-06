Assam Government to Register Case Against All Tablighi Jamaat Attendees Who Test Positive For COVID-19 After Coronavirus Cases Surge in The State

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswas (Photo Credits: ANI)

Dispur, April 6: The Assam government will register a case against all the Tablighi Jamaat attendees who will be tested positive for COVID-19. Till now, the state government has received a list of 883 people who attended the religious congregation, which was held in Delhi's Nizamuddin area last month. Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while addressing a media briefing said, “From now onwards, we will file a case against all those who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi and who test positive for COVID-19.” Coronavirus: Assam Police Personnel, Govt's Frontline Staff Brought Under Rs 50 Lakh Insurance Coverage.

Out of the people named in the list, authorities collected samples of 491 people. The state government also contacted Mosque Committees to identify remaining people who attended the event at Nizamuddin. Biswas stated, “As per the lists we received from Centre&local info, we've names of 831 ppl from Assam who attended Tablighi Jamaat event (Delhi). 491 samples collected. We've contacted Mosque Committees to identify remaining people and collect their samples.” Coronavirus Death Toll in India Tops 100 With 109 People Dead, COVID-19 Cases in The Country Cross 4000.

Himanta Biswas Sarma's Statement:

From now onwards, we will file a case against all those who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi and who test positive for #COVID19: Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma https://t.co/pY84MqqeGo — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2020

Till now, 26 people have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Assam. However, in the last 24 hours, no coronavirus has been reported in the state. Earlier on Sunday, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal announced that police personnel and other Assam government employees directly engaged in the fight against COVID-19 would get Rs 50 lakh insurance coverage, besides health workers.

In India, the number of coronavirus cases rose to 4,067 on Monday. Over 100 people also lost their lives due to the deadly virus. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in India, where 690 people contracted the deadly virus. In Tamil Nadu also, 570 people were reported positive for COVID-19.