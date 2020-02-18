Assam Linguistic Board Proposes Cash Incentives For Bengali Hindus Marrying Into Assamese Families

Representational Image (Photo Credits: unsplash.com)

Guwahati, February 18: In bid to foster Bengali-Assamese bonhomie, a state panel has suggested cash incentives to newly wedded inter-community couples. The Assam Linguistic Minority Development Board (ALMDB) has proposed the government to offer a lucrative amount to Bengali Hindus who marry into Assamese families. NRC Slip Up: How Final List And Data Related to Assam National Register of Citizens Disappeared From Official Portal.

ALMDB chairperson Alok Kumar Ghosh said the beneficiaries of the proposed scheme would be those who hail from low-income groups. The couple of inter-community couples often face financial hardships as they are not supported by their families for their marriage, another official told reporters, adding that assistance from the government would aid in maintaining their financial stability.

For instance, Ghosh said, if the couple would be given an amount of Rs 30,000 - they could either set up a "paan shop" or a beauty parlour to make their ends meet. The same amount, which is nearly equivalent to 10 grams of gold, was mooted by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Assam government last year for married couples of below poverty-line group.

The proposal of incentives for Bengali-Assamese Hindu couple has garnered support from the All Assam Bengali Youth Students Federation. The Bengali body's chief - Samrat Bhowal - said the move will be a huge "welcome step". It would aid those couple who are victimised for going against their family's wishes, he added.

The All Assam Minority Students' Union, however, saw red over the ALMDB proposal, claiming that the Hindu-only centric scheme is aimd at fuelling hysteria against Muslims ahead of elections next year. The BJP government is looking to reap electoral dividends by once again targeting the state's Muslim community, said union chief Rejaul Karim Sarkar.