Guwahati, October 1: BJP leader and one of the prime accused in Assam police recruitment scam, Diban Deka, has surrendered before the police in the state's Barpeta district.

Deka, who, along with former DIG PK Dutta, had been absconding since the scam came to light, surrendered on Wednesday night in Pathacharkuchi area, a police officer said.

He has been brought to Guwahati for further interrogation, the officer said. Examination to recruit unarmed sub-inspectors was cancelled on September 20, minutes after it began, as the question paper was found to have been leaked on social media. Over 20 people have been arrested in this connection.

State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) chairman Pradeep Kumar subsequently resigned on September 27 taking "moral responsibility" for the leak.

Police had issued look out notices and announced an award of Rs one lakh each for any information which could lead to the arrest of Deka and Dutta.

The former DIG is yet to be traced and it is suspected that he was holed up somewhere near the India-Nepal border.

Deka was questioned by the CID after the scam had surfaced, but was allowed to go as there was "no circumstantial evidence against him". Shortly after, he went missing. On September 24, however, he took to Facebook to claim that his life was in danger. Deka said he was involved with the "company" which was responsible for conducting the exam.

He identified himself as the national executive member of the BJP's Kisan Morcha and said he would not do anything to bring disrepute to the saffron party. He also said that he had flagged the leak after receiving a copy of the question paper on WhatsApp. Deka said he has "left Assam fearing for his life". He further said that he might get killed anytime as many big and corrupt officials are involved in the scam.