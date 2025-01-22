Indore, January 22: A 28-year-old man in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city has allegedly committed suicide claiming harassment by his wife and her relatives, and left a note blaming women for misusing the country's laws, police said on Wednesday. In his purported suicide note, Nitin Padiyar also appealed to the Centre to change the laws, without mentioning any one in particular.

The incident comes more than a month after a 34-year-old tech executive died by suicide in Bengaluru and left behind a suicide note and a video outlining alleged harassment by his estranged wife and her family. He had also mentioned the legal battles initiated by his wife, including allegations of murder and dowry harassment. Padiyar allegedly hanged himself at his house in Banganga police station area on Monday night, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Ramsanehi Mishra said. Atul Subhash Suicide Case: ‘Missing’ Child of Deceased Techie Currently in Haryana Hostel, Bengaluru Police Told.

In the note, Padiyar mentioned the names of his wife, mother-in-law and other close relatives of his spouse, accusing them of harassment, the official said. The allegations were being investigated and appropriate legal action will be taken after the probe into them, he said. The post-mortem has been conducted, the police added. Atul Subhash-Like Case in Rajkot: Man Dies by Suicide Alleging ‘Mental Harassment’ by Estranged Wife in Gujarat, Leaves Behind 2-Page Note.

In the note, the deceased stated, "I, Nitin Padiyar, request the Government of India to change the country's law because women are misusing it. If you do not change this legal system, then several men and their families will continue to be ruined every day.' 'I request all the youth of India not to get married and if they do so, then get married after making an agreement,' he stated. The man also said in the note that if anyone realises injustice has been done to him, then seek justice for him after his death, or else "wait for your turn".