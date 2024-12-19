Surat, December 19: Amid the outcry over Atul Subhash's Suicide Case, another incident of suicide due to harassment over alimony has come to the fore from Gujarat's Rajkot. A 28-year-old man, Mahesh Vinjuda, died by suicide at his home in the city, reportedly due to mental harassment by his estranged wife, Hetal, and her family members. The deceased has left behind a 2-page note in which he detailed the harassment by his wife and in-laws.

According to a report published by the Times of India, Mahesh, employed as a driver in a factory in the Metoda industrial area, had quit his job months ago, allegedly due to persistent harassment. Mahesh's younger brother, Piyush Vinjuda, filed a complaint at the University Police Station against Hetal, her father, Karshan Bata, and her brothers Kamlesh and Vimal for abetment of suicide. The police recovered a two-page suicide note in which Mahesh detailed the mental torture he endured. 'Forgive Me My Love': Woman Dies by Suicide, Leaving 2 Video Messages for Boyfriend in Gujarat's Palanpur, Police Begin Probe.

Atul Subhash Case Rerun in Rajkot

The complaint alleges that the accused threatened to make Mahesh's life "miserable" and demanded lump sum maintenance money, with threats of dire consequences if he did not comply. Hetal had filed for alimony but refused to divorce Mahesh.

Man Dies by Suicide Over Harassment by Wife

Piyush found Mahesh hanging in their flat at Parivar Housing Society on Kalavad Road on Tuesday evening. Hetal and Mahesh had been married for five years, but she returned to her parents' home 18 months ago due to marital discord, taking their daughter with her. Mahesh's distress was exacerbated by the separation from his daughter. Atul Subhash Suicide Case: Estranged Wife Nikita Singhania Denies Harassment Charge, Says ‘If I Harassed Him, Why Live Separately?’

The suicide note claims Mahesh discovered that Hetal's previous marriage in Thangadh, Surendranagar district, ended similarly, with her then-husband dying by suicide. Despite several attempts at reconciliation, Mahesh faced threats and assaults from Hetal's family. Just days before his death, he visited Hetal's family in Virda Vajdi village but was turned away with further threats.

Suicide Prevention or Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 080-46110007; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 8322252525.

