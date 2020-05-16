Auraiya Road Accident: PMO Announces Ex-Gratia of Rs 2 Lakh Each for Kin of Deceased, Rs 50,000 Each for Injured

Auraiya Road Accident (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 16: The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Saturday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to the unfortunate accident in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya. According to tweet by the Office of the Prime Minister, the fund has been approved from the PM's National Relief Fund. Moreover, Rs 50,000 each for the injured has also been approved. Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the injured.

Several political leaders across party lines including PM Narendra Modi, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi condoled the death of 24 migrant workers, who died in the road accident in Auraiya during the wee hours on Saturday. PM Narendra Modi Condoles Deaths of 24 Migrant Labourers in Auraiya, Wishes Speedy Recovery of Injured.

Here's the tweet by PMO:

An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to the unfortunate accident in Auraiya, UP has been approved from the PM's National Relief Fund. Rs 50,000 each for the injured has also been approved. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 16, 2020

In the wake of the tragic incident, the Chief Minister had suspended two border police officials and also asked the authorities to issue strict warnings to the lawbreakers within their jurisdiction. The Chief Minister also pulled up the authorities for failing to act against the violators amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

On Saturday morning, around 3.30 am, as many as 24 migrant workers were killed and 20 seriously injured in the collision between the mini-truck and a trolley in UP's Auraiya district. Reports inform that horrific incident took place on the national highway at Mihauli under Kotwali police circle when the trolley rammed into a stationary mini-truck.