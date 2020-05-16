Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: PM Narendra Modi Condoles Deaths of 24 Migrant Labourers in Auraiya, Wishes Speedy Recovery of Injured

PM Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: PTI/File)

New Delhi, May 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of the 24 labourers in Uttar Pradesh, who were killed during the wee hours on Saturday. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said that he is deeply saddened by the news of the road mishap in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya. He also extended condolences to the families of those who died and wish for the speedy recovery of the injured. The tweet, which the Prime Minister tweeted in Hindi, roughly translates into this in English: "Deeply saddened by the tragic news of road accident in UP’s Auraiya. Express my condolences to the families of those who died and wish for the speedy recovery of the injured".

On Saturday, as many as 24 labourers were killed and several injured after the truck they were traveling in, collided with another truck in Auraiya. Reports inform that the incident occurred at around 3.30 am. All the labourers were mostly from Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath sought a report from SSP, IG, & ADG and announced compensation of Rs 2 lakhs for families of deceased persons & Rs 50000 for injured.

Here's the Tweet by the Prime Minister:

उत्तर प्रदेश के औरैया में सड़क दुर्घटना बेहद ही दुखद है। सरकार राहत कार्य में तत्परता से जुटी है। इस हादसे में मारे गए लोगों के परिजनों के प्रति अपनी संवेदना प्रकट करता हूं, साथ ही घायलों के जल्द से जल्द स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 16, 2020

Archana Srivastava Chief Medical Officer, Auraiya informed that 24 people were brought dead, 22 have been admitted and 15 who were critically injured have been referred to Saifai PGI. The official added that they were going to Bihar and Jharkhand from Rajasthan.

Earlier in the day, Adityanath expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the labourers who lost their lives in the road accident in Auraiya on Saturday morning. Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said that the Chief Minister has also directed that all the injured be provided medical care immediately and the Commissioner and IG Kanpur to visit the site and give the report on the cause of the accident immediately.