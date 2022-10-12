Mumbai, October 12: In order to encourage commuters to obtain digital tickets, the BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport) has announced a Super Saver Diwali Offer. Under the Super Save Diwali 2022 Offer, commuters will get five bus rides in Mumbai for just Rs 9. "It is a unique offer for a very low price for bus travel," BEST general manager Lokesh Chandra was quoted by Times of India as saying. Below are all details about the BEST Super Saver Diwali Offer. Mumbai: BEST Will Have 100% Green Energy Buses by 2023, Says General Manager Lokesh Chandra.

Commuters will have to use BEST's digital ticketing app "Chalo" to avail the benefits. By promoting digital ticketing app, the BEST aims to save Rs 1.5 crore annually in paper ticket printing costs. Another purpose of the BEST's Diwali 2022 offer is to make commuters in Mumbai aware about the convenience of digital tickets. Here are details of BEST Diwali 2022 offer for five bus rides for Rs 9. Mumbai: Elderly Man Slips While Trying to Board BEST Bus Near Nair Hospital, Dies in Hospital.

BEST Super Saver Diwali Offer 2022: Know How to Avail, Who Is Eligible and Benefits

Five bus rides in Mumbai for Rs 9.

It is a one-time offer valid for 7 days.

The offer is available between October 12 and October 31.

The offer is valid for tickets upto Rs 25.

Commuters can avail the benefits by booking ticket via BEST digital ticketing app "Chalo".

Open "Chalo" app on your smartphone and click on "Diwali Offer" in "Bus Pass" section.

The offer is exclusive for BEST Chalo app users.

BEST Super Saver Diwali 2022:

दिवाळी सुपर सेव्हर ऑफर १. कोणत्याही बस मार्गावर 5 फेरी रु. 9/- , 7 दिवसांसाठी वैध २. बेस्ट चलो अॅपवर प्रथमच व्यवहार करणारे वापरकर्ते या ऑफरचा लाभ घेऊ शकतात. ३. योजना १२ ऑक्टोबर ते ३१ ऑक्टोबर २०२२ पर्यंत उपलब्ध असेल. pic.twitter.com/lt8B1xhpeK — BEST Bus Transport (@myBESTBus) October 11, 2022

There will be incentives for drivers and conductors who promote digital tickets. "We will be giving rewards to top 10 drivers and conductors for spreading awareness and bringing in more commuters on digital platforms," Chandra said. Commuters obtaining digital tickets help BEST save cash handling effort and costs, and paper ticket costs.

