Lucknow, August 14: A 15-year-old student died while practising for a 100-metre sprint at Sa'aadat Inter College in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich on Wednesday, August 13. The Class 9 student collapsed moments after completing the race, held as part of Independence Day 2025 celebration preparations, school officials said.

According to the PTI report, the deceased boy was identified as Himanshu. Himanshu, a resident of Bhaggapurwa village, was among a dozen students participating in the race under the scorching sun. Eyewitnesses said he finished third but suddenly collapsed unconscious. He was rushed to the local community health centre, where doctors declared him brought dead. Sudden Death Caught on Camera in Barabanki: Class 7 Student Collapses and Dies Outside St Anthony School in Uttar Pradesh, Heart Attack Suspected; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Class 9 Student Dies While Racing Practice in UP, Cardiac Arrest Suspected

Dr Suresh Verma, who attended to the boy, said cardiac arrest could be the cause, but it would only be confirmed after a postmortem examination. He also noted a rise in cardiac incidents among teenagers during physical activity in recent years. The incident has triggered allegations of negligence. Himanshu’s elder brother, Shivam, claimed the school failed to provide timely medical assistance and did not inform the family quickly. “Had he received proper care on time, his life might have been saved,” he said.

Principal Arvind Mishra said the school immediately called for an ambulance and attempted to revive Himanshu before help arrived. The race was part of scheduled athletic training for the August 15 events, he added. Sudden Death in Firozabad: 6-Year-Old Boy Dies After Collapsing in School Toilet in Uttar Pradesh, Cardiac Arrest Suspected.

Nanpara police confirmed they were informed about the incident but stated no formal complaint had been lodged. The boy was cremated the same day. Tehsildar Ambika Chaudhary, who also manages the college, said an official inquiry has been initiated by the revenue inspector. The matter is also under review by senior district officials.

Himanshu’s death has left the family shattered. His father, Ramkumar, who runs a paan shop, mourned the sudden loss of his son, describing him as a bright student and aspiring engineer. “He left saying he'd be back soon. We never thought that would be our final goodbye,” he said, while his mother, Sushma, fainted repeatedly in grief.

