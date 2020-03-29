Banks in Punjab to Open on March 30 And 31 Amid Complete Lockdown, Move Aims to Facilitate People in Their Financial Transactions

SBI | Image used for representational purpose only | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Chandigarh, March 29: With reports of people facing in Punjab amid the complete lockdown due to coronavirus spread, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday said that all the banks in the state will remian open on March 30 and 31 to facilitate people in their financial transactions amid the curfew restrictions.

Informing about the latest update, the Punjab CMO said that all bank branches shall be open only two days a week on a rotation basis form April 3 onwards. The CMO said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Banks will remain open in Punjab on March 30 & 31 to facilitate people in their financial transactions amid the curfew restrictions. From April 3 onwards, all bank branches shall be open only two days a week on a rotation basis." No Blanket Ban on Alcohol During Lockdown, Kerala to Supply Minimum Liquor to Heavy Alcoholics With Withdrawal Symptoms on Doctor's Prescription.

Here's the ANI tweet:

Banks will remain open in Punjab on March 30 & 31 to facilitate people in their financial transactions amid the curfew restrictions. From April 3 onwards, all bank branches shall be open only two days a week on a rotation basis: Chief Minister's Office #CoronavirusLockdown — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2020

Earlier, the state government had imposed a curfew in Punjab amid the COVID-19 spread, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a complete lockdown on last Monday. Due to the state-wide curfew, banks remianed closed alongh with all other financical services and people faced issued even to buy essentials.

As per the latest data, Punjab has 38 active coronavirus casaes, while one person has succumbed to the disease. While in India, as per official figures, there have been 979 COVID-19 confirmed cases in the country, including 25 deaths. In the last 24 hours, 106 new positive cases and 6 deaths have been reported.