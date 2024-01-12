A police personnel was flung into air after being hit by a speeding Maruti Zen in Punjab's Jalandhar. The horrific incident was caught by a CCTV camera, installed nearby. In the 60-second video the cop can be seen standing in the middle of the road signalling a speeding car to stop. However, the driver of the overspeeding vehicle ignores his order and knocks him down. Subsequently, the cop is tossed into the air and ran over by the vehicle. The driver fled the scene after the accident. The incident reportedly took place near Shahkot Checkpost in Jalandhar. However, the timing of the incident remains unknown. Punjab Road Accident: Four People Killed After Tipper Truck Overturns on Car in Moga (Watch Video)

Horrifying Moment Caught on Camera:

A person traveling in a white Zen car hit a Police Constable near Shahkot Checkpost (Jalandhar) when the police personnel tried to stop him for checking. The driver hit the cop and fled from the spot. #Punjab #Jalandhar pic.twitter.com/SLqNESVOfo — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) January 12, 2024

