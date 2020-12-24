Bengaluru, December 23: Bengaluru civic corporation chief N. Manjunath Prasad has tested coronavirus positive and been quarantined at a private hospital here, an official said on Wednesday. "Prasad tested Covid positive on Tuesday and has been admitted to Mallige hospital after he complained of fever and related symptoms," Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) spokesman N. Suresh told IANS. Amid New Coronavirus Strain Fears, 20 UK Returnees Test COVID-19 Positive in India So Far.

Prasad, a senior IAS officer, has requested all who came into contact with him in the last few days to undergo a Covid test and isolate themselves.

He had met Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, and BBMP administrator Gaurav Gupta at an event on Sunday and a couple of civic officials at a budget meeting on Monday.

