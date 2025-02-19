A swarm of bees attacked a group of people at Shivneri Fort in Junnar, Pune, on Tuesday, injuring 10 individuals. Seven were medical staffers and forest officers deployed on duty, while three were visitors. According to forest officials, the injured were promptly taken for medical treatment. Authorities are monitoring the situation, and further details are awaited. Bee Attack: A swarm of Bees Attacked Security Officials Outside the Haryana Civil Secretariat in Chandigarh, injuring 2 CISF Personnel and 6 Others (Watch Video).

Swarm of Bees Stings 10 People at Shivneri Fort

Maharashtra | 10 individuals injured after they were stung by a swarm of bees on Shivneri Fort in Junnar, Pune. Out of 10, 7 people are medical staffers and forest officers deployed on duty while 3 are visitors. Injured have been sent for treatment. More detail awaited: Forest… — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2025

