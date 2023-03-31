Bengaluru, March 31: A volleyball player is accused of taking a video of her fellow athlete while she was bathing at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) in Mallathahalli on Monday night. The athlete whose video was recorded has lodged a complaint at Jnanabharathi police station.

A police official said that the players were training in SAI. While the taekwondo player was taking a bath, the accused is said to have recorded the incident.

TOI reported that the complainant noticed someone recording her bathing in a mobile from the window gap of the adjacent bathroom in the institute. She came out and knocked on the door of the other bathroom, which was locked from inside. A little later, the suspect woman came out and the complainant asked her to show the videos and photos in her mobile. Maharashtra Shocker: Man Held for Trying To Film Woman Taking Bath in Nagpur.

In reply, the woman showed a few pictures but lost her cool when the complainant asked her to show the phone's recycled bin and banged the mobile on floor after which it broke. Tamil Nadu: Nine-Year-Old 'Reels Queen' Dies By Suicide After Parents Ask Her To Study in Tiruvallur.

Laxman. B. Nimbargi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), West Division said that the woman had allegedly taken an objectionable video of the victim, and when she found out, the victim broke the accused’s mobile phone. Then a complaint was also given by the victim.

A case has been registered under IPC section 354 and IT Act. Police have issued notices to both women.

