Bengaluru, January 23: A businessman was allegedly duped for Rs 49,000 by a 28-year-old man in Karnataka’s capital city Bengaluru. The accused, who is a private firm employee, cheated the shop owner using a loan app. The incident took place last year in October. Meanwhile, a complaint was registered on December 21. The accused was on Saturday. Online Fraud in Pune: Woman Duped of Rs 62 Lakh by Man on Matrimonial Site Who Posed As Civil Engineer From UK.

The accused works as a boarding executive with an online company and is a resident of Devinagar in Pradeep V of Vidyaranyapur. According to a report published in The Times of India, the accused took a loan of Rs 40,000 by using his documents and mobile phone and later transferred Rs 9,000 from his account. In October last year, the 28-year-old man approached the businessman and introduced himself as an employee of an online company.

The accused told the shop owner that he needed a store to keep goods. The victim agreed to rent him a shop next to his office. The fraudster then asked for the businessman’s documents, including aadhaar card, PAN card and registration certificate. He then installed an app on the victim’s mobile phone saying that the rent would be deposited every month in his account through the app. Online Fraud In Mumbai: 60-Year-Old Retired Bank Manager Duped Of Rs 12.50 Lakh by Cyber Fraudsters By Sending Lottery Ticket To Trap Her.

“As I watched, he entered the details of my documents. Following this, he left saying he would come with the goods another day,” reported the media house quoting the businessman as saying. The entire matter surfaced after the victim received notices from a private financial institution stating that he had not paid the monthly instalment of a loan. An investigation has been launched into the matter.

