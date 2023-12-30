Bengaluru, December 30: Bengaluru residents may experience inconvenience during the New Year 2024 celebrations as power supply companies, including the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) and the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL), have undertaken several impending maintenance and repair works on Sunday, December 31.

Several works such as jungle clearance, renovation, modernisation, DTC structure maintenance, line maintenance, shifting cables from overhead to underground, Ring Main Unit (RMU) maintenance, tree trimming, Jalasiri 24x7 water supply work and underground cable damage rectification, among others, will cause periodic power cuts in Bengaluru. Most of these outages will happen between 10 am and 5 pm, but some may finish sooner. Phoenix Mall of Asia Shut Down: Police Restrict Public Access to Bengaluru Mall Till January 15.

Bengaluru Power Cut on December 31:

Nelagedaranahalli, Andarahalli, Thigalarapalya, Doddabidarakllu, karihobana halli, tippenahalli, nagasandra, areas fed from 66/11 KV Vemgal and Talagunda stations will be affected.

On Saturday December 30, areas such as Honnavara, Isturu, Gandaragulipura, Sympadipura, Honnadevapura, Kodihalli, Madure, Beerayyanapalya, Hosapalya, Malluhalli, Kadanuru, Madugondanahalli, Mallapadigatta, Thimmasandra, Voddagere, Purushanahalli, Alenahalli, Iyyanahalli, Kanaswadi, Kodihalli, Beeranpalya, Kadnurkymara, Dabaspete Town, Dedicated Feeder LM WIND, Sompura KIADB Industrial Area, Bharathipura Colony, Dabaspete KIADB Industrial Area, Gorladaku, Anesidri, Javanagondanahally, K.T.N. Hally, Pilali and Ranganathapura in the city experienced power cut. Cheque Bounce Case: Bengaluru Court Tells Karnataka Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa To Pay Rs 6.96 Crore Fine or Go to Jail.

In other news, Phoenix Mall of Asia, a new mall in north Bengaluru, has been ordered to close for 15 days from December 31 to January 15 by the city police. The mall has been creating traffic problems in the area. City Police Commissioner B Dayananda issued the order on Saturday. The inadequate parking facilities at the mall are causing severe traffic jams and annoyance to the public. As New Year and long weekends are ahead, Bengaluru police anticipated jams in the Hebbal area, which already faces multiple traffic snarls on a normal day, as per the police.

