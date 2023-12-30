Phoenix Mall of Asia Shut Down: Police Restrict Public Access to Bengaluru Mall Till January 15

Bengaluru Police issued an order on Saturday, December 30, restricting public access to Phoenix Mall of Asia on Bellari Road in North Bengaluru for 15 days from December 31 to January 15. The order comes a day ahead of the New Year celebrations in the city. The police have invoked sections 144(1) and 144(2) of the Code of Criminal Procedure to restrict public access to Phoenix Mall of Asia, Bellari Road, Byatarayanapura, Yelahanka Hobli, Bengaluru, from 10 a.m. on December 31 to 11:59 p.m. on January 15, 2024, "in order to prevent annoyance and disturbance to public tranquillity and provide a safe environment for traffic and the public at large." said the police order. Pro-Kannada Protests: Bengaluru Phoenix Marketcity and Mall of Asia Shut Amidst Vandalism Over English Signage, Says Report.

Phoenix Mall of Asia Shut Down

#Karnataka #Bengaluru #mallofasia #Phoenix Public access to Phoenix Mall of Asia on ballari road restricted till January 15, following complaints of traffic snarls near the Mall along the Airport Road pic.twitter.com/7FyHEdrWDA — Express Bengaluru (@IEBengaluru) December 30, 2023

