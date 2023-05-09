Bengaluru, May 9: Heavy rains lashed Bengaluru on Monday disrupting public meetings and door to door campaigning in the poll-bound Karnataka by different political parties in the noon and evening.

Rains also resulted in collapse of a house and left many cars damaged in the city. The house collapse incident was reported from Veerabhadreshwara Nagar near Outer Ring Road in Bengaluru South zone. Delhi Rains: Maximum Temperature Likely To Settle Below 30 Degrees Celsius for Fourth Day After Rain Lashes Parts of National Capital.

Political Parties Campaigning On Boats After Water Logging in City

After Bengaluru rains Annamalai seen going in boats to ask votes for BJP in Tamil dominated areas.#satire #ಬಿಜೆಪಿಯೇ_ಬೇವರ್ಸಿ pic.twitter.com/0lOiHPNjyH https://t.co/8sVSd9JiUF — 👑Che_ಕೃಷ್ಣ🇮🇳💛❤️ (@ChekrishnaCk) May 8, 2023

The house, belonging to one Gopal, has collapsed totally destroying all things in it. However, a major tragedy was avoided as no one was at home when the incident took place, according to authorities.

Flooded Roads

Brief rains in Bengaluru leave the city flooded with motorists bearing the brunt on the roads. 📸 @chethan18 for @TOIBengaluru pic.twitter.com/nJc62blN05 — Petlee Peter (@petleepeter) May 8, 2023

Heavy Rains Leave Bengaluru Flooded

Row, row, row your boat, gently down the stream…#Bengaluru rain pic.twitter.com/a1fYruQTZK — Maya Sharma (@MsMayaSharma) May 8, 2023

An apartment wall had also collapsed and four cars parked there were damaged, they said. Besides this, houses were inundated in Puspagiri Nagar of Hosakerehalli due to the heavy rains.

Storm and drain water entered the residences in Dattatreyanagar, 12th Main Road of Girinagar and other localities. The people have condemned the officers of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for not taking any action in this regard. Rahul Gandhi Takes Selfies With Fellow Commuters on Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) Bus, Interacts With Them.

Heavy Rainfall in Bengaluru

The heavy rains with gusty wind uprooted trees at many locations, affecting the movement of vehicles in Bapujinagar, Bank Colony, Shanthinagar and Richmond Road areas. The meteorological department has given a warning of heavy rains in Bengaluru till May 13.

