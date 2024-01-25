Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 25 (ANI): A 12-year-old girl studying in sixth grade died after allegedly jumping from the 29th floor of an apartment within the limits of Bengaluru's Hulimavu Police Station, said an official.

The incident occurred early in the morning, around 5:00 a.m. on Thursday.

Also Read | Odisha: Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed on January 27 for Samaleswari Temple Project Launch.

As per the information from Inspector Mahesh Kanakagiri, the girl was awake at 4:00 am and when her mother asked the reason for her being awake, the girl did not say anything. But after that, at 5:00 a.m., apartment security heard the sound of something falling from the apartment.

The reason behind the drastic step taken by the minor girl is still unknown, as no suicide note was found at the scene.

Also Read | UPSSSC PET 2023: Final Answer Key of UP Preliminary Eligibility Test Examination Out at upsssc.gov.in, Know How To Download.

"We are investigating the incident and we have registered a case," said Inspector Mahesh Kanakagiri.

An investigation is underway. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)