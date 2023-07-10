Bengaluru, July 10: In a shocking case of serial matrimonial fraud, a resident of Banashankari in Bengaluru was arrested by the Mysuru city police for allegedly cheating women he met on matrimonial websites. The accused, identified as Mahesh K B Nayak, allegedly posed as an engineer or doctor to deceive his victims and successfully married 15 women since 2014. Out of those 15 women, Mahesh has children with four of them.

According to the Times of India report, the arrest came after a software engineer from Mysuru, who had fallen victim to Nayak's deceit and married him in January this year, filed a complaint against him. Acting swiftly, the police formed a dedicated team to track the accused, eventually apprehending him in Tumakuru. Online Fraud in Bengaluru: Man Loses Rs 1 Lakh While Making Rs 5 Top-Up Recharge to Change DTH Plan.

According to the Indian Express, Nayak had only completed Class 5 education. He managed to deceive his victims by claiming to be highly educated professionals such as doctors, engineers, or civil contractors. To further solidify his false identity as a doctor, he established a fake clinic in Tumakuru and hired a nurse to create an illusion of authenticity. However, his lack of fluency in English raised suspicions among some potential victims, leading them to reject his marriage proposals. Matrimonial Fraud Case: Bengaluru Woman Duped of Cash, Gold Worth Over Rs 18 Lakh in Delhi, Probe Underway.

According to reports, the complainant had revealed in her FIR that Nayak had been harassing her to provide financial aid for his clinic. Nayak absconded with her jewellery and cash upon her refusal, leaving her devastated.

Additionally, most of Nayak's victims were financially independent professionals who refrained from filing complaints due to embarrassment and fear of social stigma.

