Bengaluru, April 19: In a case of double murder in Bengaluru, a 24-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her acquaintance who later died on the spot after he was hit with a stone by the woman's mother at Jayanagar area here on Thursday, police said.

The victims were identified as Anusha and 44-year-old Suresh. They had known each other for five years, they said.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that the Anusha and Suresh had an altercation in the park because she had begun distancing herself from him, which he did not take well. She did not want to have any association with him, the police said.

They met at the park where he allegedly stabbed her twice, a senior police officer said.

Before stepping out of her house, Anusha had informed her mother that she was going to meet someone in the park for five minutes and would be back soon. Suspecting that something was amiss, the mother followed her daughter to the park and ended up witnessing Anusha being stabbed in front of her, he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Lokesh Bharamappa Jagalasar said that Anusha and Suresh were killed around 4.45 pm at Sarakki Park in Jayanagar.

"Based on the investigation so far, it appears that Suresh stabbed Anusha. Anusha's mother rushed to save her and in that bid, she hit Suresh on his head with a stone and he died on the spot. We are currently interrogating an eyewitness in the case," he said.

Anusha was grievously injured, with one injury on her chest and another on her neck. She was declared brought dead at the hospital, he added.

"Both of them knew each other from their workplace. Anusha was a caretaker, while Suresh worked for an event management company. Anusha was trying to keep her distance from him, which may have led to this incident," the DCP said.

Two separate cases have been registered in connection with the incident and the mother of the deceased is being questioned, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.