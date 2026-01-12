Bengaluru, India: What was initially reported as a tragic fire accident claiming the life of a 34-year-old software engineer in East Bengaluru has now been officially reclassified as a premeditated murder, sending shockwaves through the community. An Accenture employee was found dead in her apartment on January 3, 2026, after a fire broke out. Subsequent forensic investigations and a post-mortem examination have revealed that she was allegedly smothered to death before her flat was set ablaze in an attempt to conceal the crime. Police have since arrested an 18-year-old neighbour in connection with the brutal killing.

Initial Fire Incident Report and Emerging Doubts

On the night of January 3, 2026, residents of Subramanya Layout, Ramamurthynagar, noticed smoke emanating from the victim's rented two-bedroom apartment. Firefighters were alerted around 10:30 PM, who then broke open the locked door, extinguished the flames, and discovered the victim unconscious near the kitchen. She was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead, with initial suspicions pointing towards death by smoke inhalation or a short circuit. However, doubts soon emerged after the victim's friend, K Rohit, expressed suspicions about the circumstances of her death to the police.

Forensic Breakthrough and Arrest

The case took a decisive turn following a comprehensive forensic analysis and the post-mortem report. Investigators found injuries on the victim's hands and other signs of a struggle that were inconsistent with an accidental fire. Medical experts concluded that she had been smothered, losing consciousness and sustaining injuries, including bleeding, before the fire. This crucial evidence contradicted the initial theory of an accidental death. Based on these findings and technical evidence, including phone usage and movement patterns, police zeroed in on an 18-year-old neighbour, Karnal Kurai K, a second-year pre-university student who lived with his mother in the adjacent flat. He was subsequently detained for questioning and reportedly confessed to the crime.

The Timeline of the Crime

According to police investigations, Karnal Kurai K allegedly entered the victim's apartment around 9:00 PM on January 3, 2026, through a sliding balcony window, aware that her flatmate was away in Assam. Reports indicate that he had developed a one-sided obsession with the victim and demanded sexual favours. When the victim resisted his advances and asked him to leave, he allegedly became enraged. He then reportedly pinned her down, covering her mouth and nose tightly, causing her to lose consciousness and sustain injuries. Believing her to be dead, the accused allegedly gathered her clothes and other incriminating materials from the vacant bedroom, placed them on the bed, and set them on fire in an attempt to destroy evidence and stage the scene as an accidental blaze. He then fled the apartment, allegedly taking her mobile phone.

Karnal Kurai K has been arrested and remanded to three days of police custody for further examination and to assist with the reconstruction of events. He has been booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including murder, punishment for rape, causing death, and causing disappearance of evidence. The shocking revelation has underscored the importance of thorough forensic examination in unnatural death cases. Authorities continue to investigate all angles to connect any remaining dots and gather more evidence in this complex and tragic case.

"LatestLY is committed to safeguarding the dignity of sexual violence victims. In accordance with Section 72 of the BNS and Supreme Court guidelines, the victim's identity has not been disclosed."

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Local Media Reports), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

