Bengaluru, March 2: In a shocking incident, a 14-year-old boy spent two days with his dead mother's body in R.T. Nagar locality of Bengaluru, said police on Thursday.

According to police, the boy did not know that his mother was dead. The boy thought his mother was asleep and not speaking to him because she was angry at him. Mumbai Shocker: Body Found Hanging From Tree in Juhu.

Police said that 44-year-old Annamma died in her residence because of low sugar and blood pressure on February 26. As she died while sleeping, the boy thought that his mother was sleeping.

Annamma's husband died of kidney failure a year ago. Only mother and boy lived in the house. The boy used to come out of the house, play with his friends outside and go back home. He used to have food at his friend's place. Delhi Shocker: Girl’s Dead Body Found Inside Fridge at ‘Dhaba’ in Mitraon.

The boy did this routine for two days and on February 28 he told his father's friends about Annamma not talking to him for two days. Sensing danger, they visited and found out that she was dead. R.T. Nagar police have taken up the case and are investigating.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 02, 2023 12:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).