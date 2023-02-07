Mumbai police on Tuesday morning recovered a dead body hanging from a tree in the Juhu area. The body has been sent for post-mortem, the Juhu police said in a statement. A detailed probe has been launched into the matter. Mumbai Shocker: Decomposed Body of 23-Year-Old Man Found at Home in Sakinaka, Family Accuses Wife for Murder; Probe Underway.

Body Found Hanging From Tree:

Maharashtra| A dead body was found hanging from a tree in Juhu, Mumbai. The body has been sent for post-mortem: Juhu Police — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)