Mumbai, January 29: In Bengaluru and across Karnataka, beer lovers are facing a severe shortage of their favourite drink, with stores, bars, and liquor outlets reporting limited to no stock. The few places that do have beer available are selling it at inflated prices, causing frustration among consumers.

The crisis stems from a combination of factors, with the most significant being a government-imposed price hike. On January 20, 2023, the Karnataka government raised beer prices by INR 10 to INR 40 for a 650ml bottle, depending on the brand. The price increase is part of an effort to address a revenue shortfall in the state's excise department, with the excise duty on beer rising from 185% to 195%, or INR 130 per bulk litre, whichever is higher. As a result, the price of a bottle has jumped from INR 100 to INR 145, while pricier options have increased from INR 230 to INR 240, TOI reported. Aero India 2025: Flight Operations at Bengaluru Airport To Halt From February 5 to 14, Check Full Schedule.

Bengaluru Beer Crisis: Shortage and Price Hike

This sudden hike has led to a disruption in supply chains, as existing stock is being sold off while manufacturers and distributors work to adapt to the new pricing. As a result, beer stocks have dwindled across the state. Further compounding the issue is a new government regulation mandating the inclusion of sugar content on beer labels. This has caused delays in production as companies now need to reprint labels, leading to additional bottlenecks in supply.

Bar owners and liquor vendors are particularly concerned. Lokesh, President of the Bangalore Bar Owners Association, noted that as temperatures rise, beer demand typically spikes, but the current shortage is preventing bars from meeting customer demand. The Federation of Wine Merchants’ Associations also expressed concern, predicting a potential 10% drop in beer sales due to the price hike and market conditions. Digital Arrest in Bengaluru: Software Professional Falls Prey to Digital Arrest; Loses INR 11 Crore.

The situation has left many bar owners struggling to stay afloat, with some reporting that manufacturers have halted production to update packaging and pricing. This pause in production is expected to last for up to 45 days, exacerbating the supply crisis.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 29, 2025 04:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).