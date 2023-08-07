Mumbai, August 7: The Versova police arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly sexually abusing a dog on Versova beach. The incident came to light after Seema Raval, an animal feeder and rescuer caught the accused red-handed. The accused has been identified as Douglas M Gomes, a resident of Versova. After being caught sexually assaulting the dog, Gomes was booked for animal cruelty and unnatural sex by the Versova police.

According to a report in the Times of India, Raval learned about the incident when a lifeguard on the Versova beach showed her a clip of the accused. The alleged clip showed Gomes sexually abusing a local dog Raval feeds and takes care of. After seeing the clip, Raval requested the lifeguard to inform her when the accused was spotted again. Bestiality Horror in Mumbai: Man Sexually Assaults Stray Dog Behind Heera Panna Mall in Powai, Arrested.

"I also asked a few watchmen in the nearby area to immediately inform me if they spot the suspect," she said. On August 1, Raval was informed about the accused being spotted at the beach. When she reached the Versova beach, Raval was shocked to see the accused sexually abusing the dog again. She recorded the entire act on her phone and called "103".

Soon, a team from Versova police station reached the spot and arrested the accused. At the police station, cops lodged an FIR against Gomes. He was booked under IPC section 377 (unnatural sex) and section 11(1)(a) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. Later, he was produced before a court which remanded him to judicial custody. Bestiality Horror in Mumbai: Man Rapes Stray Dog in Andheri, Arrested for Having Unnatural Sex.

"I’m thankful to Versova police team, especially investigating officer Sunil Wagh, for taking quick action of booking and arresting the accused," Raval said.

