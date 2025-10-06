Thrissur, October 6: Today, October 6, Kerala's Thrissur police said that they arrested a 61-year-old man in connection with a case following the discovery of a partially charred body. The dead body was found in a rented room in Thrissur's Chowannur. They also said that the accused, identified as Sunny, has a past criminal record and was involved in two murder cases in 2003 and 2005.

According to a report in PTI, the identity of the deceased has not yet been ascertained. However, cops suspect the accused killed the deceased following a dispute over unnatural sex. The alleged incident came to light on Sunday, October 5, when locals noticed smoke coming out of the rented room where Sunny stayed. Soon, cops were alerted, who rushed to the spot, and discovered a half-charred body. Kerala Shocker: Karnataka Man Sexually Assaults, Impregnates Minor Daughter in Kasaragod, Arrested After Victim Found Pregnant.

As per the report, the police arrested Sunny later that night at Thrissur Sakthan bus stand, hours after he had gone absconding. Speaking about the incident, a police officer said, "Sunny claimed he did not know much about the deceased. He befriended him at a liquor outlet and brought him to his room on Sunday." Cops said that the accused forced the deceased into unnatural sex.

After a dispute, Sunny attacked the victim, who is suspected of having died from the injuries. Post this, the accused allegedly set the room on fire using inflammable liquid. The police officer also said that they have recovered CCTV footage which showed Sunny and the deceased together on the day of the incident. "He lured the victim to his room on the pretext of consuming liquor together," the officer added. Kerala Shocker: Couple Arrested in Pathanamthitta for Honeytrap Assault on Youths.

During the investigation, cops found that Sunny had a violent past. Officials said that the accused was involved in the murder of a relative in 2003. Two years later, Sunny committed a murder similar to the present case over unnatural sex. "He was convicted in one of the cases and released from jail a few years ago," they said. Meanwhile, the Kunnamkulam police have altered the unnatural death charges by including the murder offence.

The police are also working to identify the deceased, whose age is estimated to be around 35. The police have also circulated CCTV footage to all police stations as part of the probe.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 06, 2025 04:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).