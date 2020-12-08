Agartala, December 8: The nationwide shutdown called by farmers' unions against the Centre's farm laws failed to evoke any response in BJP-ruled Tripura on Tuesday.

Vehicles plied on the roads as usual, markets and shops were open in the state. Attendance in government offices, banks and financial institutions were normal. Bharat Bandh Latest Updates: Anti-Farm Laws Protests And Shutdown in Punjab, West Bengal, AP, Odisha & Other States; Protesters Stop Trains, Block Railway Tracks, Highways.

Police said no report of any violence was reported from any part of the state so far.