New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): Amid farmer unions call for a Bharat Bandh protest today (February 16), traders are poised to continue their business operations uninterrupted, reaffirming their "commitment to serving communities and maintaining economic stability."

BC Bhartia, President, and Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary General of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said that traders will keep their establishments open during the Bharat Bandh, emphasising their role in ensuring the availability of essential goods and services to the public, asserting their right to conduct business and support the economy.

"Despite the Bharat Bandh called by farmers on 16th Feb, traders nationwide stand resilient in their commitment to serve communities and maintain economic stability. As, Secretary General of CAIT, I emphasize the vital role traders play in our nation's economy. We assert our right to conduct business, urging fellow traders to keep establishments open," posted on X.

Both Bhartia and Khandelwal said that traders play a vital role in the nation's economy by providing essential goods and services to citizens. Despite the Bharat Bandh called by farmers, we will keep our shops open to serve our customers and uphold economic stability.

The decision to operate during the Bharat Bandh comes amidst ongoing dialogue between the government and farmers regarding agricultural reform laws. They underscore the importance of maintaining normalcy in economic activities.

CAIT urged traders across the country to remain vigilant and ensure the safety of their establishments and customers during the Bharat Bandh. The organisation advised members to cooperate with local authorities and adhere to all safety protocols to prevent any disruptions.

Traders are encouraged to stay informed about developments related to the Bharat Bandh and take necessary precautions to ensure the smooth functioning of their businesses. (ANI)

