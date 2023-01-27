Srinagar, January 27: Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY) was stopped for sometime on Friday in Kashmir valley after Congress leaders alleged that Rahul Gandhi's security had been compromised.

BJY stopped at Qazigund town of Anantnag district after K.C. Venugopal alleged security lapse in the yatra. Rahul Gandhi was ferried out in a car after the senior Congress leader's allegations. Rahul Gandhi Security Breached in Kashmir? Congress Alleges Adequate Security Measures Not Provided During Bharat Jodo Yatra (Watch Videos).

Congress said that the Bharat Jodo Yatra has been stopped as the Yatra has not been provided with further security. The leaders said that they will not start the yatra until further security has been provided to them. Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi’s Security Top Priority in Jammu and Kashmir, Says Jairam Ramesh After Twin Blasts in Narwal.

After the officials reached the spot and took stock of the security arrangements, the Yatra resumed.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 27, 2023 02:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).