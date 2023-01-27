The congress party has alleged that adequate security measures are not being provided during Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir. The party had earlier alleged that the security of the Congress leader was compromised when the Yatra entered Delhi. Congress MP KC Venugopal had also written to Union Home minister Amit Shah asking the Centre to ensure the safety and security of Congress leaders joining the Yatra. Rahul Gandhi had to move in bulletproof car due to security reasons as the yatra entered Qazigund in Kashmir. Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi’s Security Top Priority in Jammu and Kashmir, Says Jairam Ramesh After Twin Blasts in Narwal.

Congress Alleges Security Breach During Bharat Jodo Yatra:

Congress alleges security breach as Yatra enters Kashmir in Qazigund. Rahul Gandhi moves in a bulletproof car now. C. Venugopal says adequate security was not provided. pic.twitter.com/dtNSDceFyj — Ieshan Wani (@Ieshan_W) January 27, 2023

Congress leader says serious security lapse during the BJY. pic.twitter.com/ZYPoVYQdng — Mufti Islah (@islahmufti) January 27, 2023

