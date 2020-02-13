Bhopal Bridge Collapse: Six Injured After Foot-Over Bridge Collapses at Railway Station

Foot-over bridge collapsed at Bhopal Railway Station (Photo Credits: ANI)

Bhopal, February 13: In a tragic incident, at least six people injured after a portion of a foot-over bridge at platform number 2 of the Bhopal railway station collapsed on Thursday morning. Authorities reached the spot after getting the information. Rescue operation is currently underway.

The injured have been sent to a nearby hospital. The incident took place at around 9 am. Meanwhile, some reports also claimed that two people lost their lives in the incident. However, there is no confirmation on the number of casualties by the railway authorities. An investigation has been launched into the incident.

Madhya Pradesh: At least 6 people injured after portion of a footover bridge at Bhopal railway station collapsed this morning. The injured have been sent to a hospital. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/bcmkegZq2S — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2020

IA Siddiqui, Railway PRO said, "A small portion of the slab of the footover bridge collapsed. 7-8 people injured. There have been no grievous injuries, there is no casualty either. We will investigate the matter and action will be taken against the people responsible for it."

IA Siddiqui, Railway PRO: A small portion of the slab of the footover bridge collapsed. 7-8 people injured. There have been no grievous injuries, there is no casualty either. We will investigate the matter and action will be taken against the people responsible for it. #Bhopal

More details are still awaited. Former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj SIngh Chauhan expressed grief over the incident and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. He also demanded that the government should provide free medical treatment to the injured.