Bhopal, December 13: In a shocking incident, a 21-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped by a man on the pretext of marriage in Madhya Pradesh’s capital city Bhopal on Saturday. The accused is a government employee. The incident took place at a farmhouse in the Kolar area of the city. The accused has been identified as Nitin. He reportedly shifted to the neighbourhood of the rape survivor almost a year back. Bhopal Shocker: 19-Year-Old Woman Stalked, Harassed by Friend.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the accused approached the girl for friendship a month ago. The rape survivor works at a private firm in Ayodhya Nagar. On Saturday, he again approached the girl near Narela trisection in Ayodhya Nagar. He allegedly took the rape survivor to a farmhouse in Kolar in his car.

The accused reportedly raped the girl at the farmhouse. The accused promised to marry the girl when she protested. A complaint was lodged against the accused by the girl. On the basis of the complaint, a case has been registered against Nitin. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 23-Year-Old Girl Gangraped by 4 Men in Eintkhedi Village of Bhopal District.

The accused works at a central government department in Bhopal. The police have launched a detailed investigation into the matter. Till now, reportedly, no arrest has been made in connection with the case.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 13, 2021 03:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).