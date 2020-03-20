Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Opts For Odd-Even Formula For Public Transportation Amid COVID-19 Spread

Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Bhubaneswar, March 20: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday announced Odd-Even formula for public transportation including for buses, taxis, auto-rickshaws to conatain the coronavirus spread in the state. Among other things, it also announced that the decision will not be applicable for private vehicles, Government vehicles and for vehicles hired in hospitals.

According to the latest updates, as quoted by news agency ANI, the district civic body took the decision after the total toll of positive coronavirus crossed 220 in the country. However, BMC clearly mentioned that all the people using private vehicles,. Government vehicles and for vehicles hired in hospitals will not come fall under this rule. This is seen as a measure to decrease the traffic in the state capital amid the coronavirus outbreak. Coronavirus in India: PM Narendra Modi Calls For 'Janata Curfew', Warns Against Panic Buying, Stresses on Work From Home.

Here's the ANI tweet:

Odisha: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced Odd-Even formula for public transportation including for buses, taxis, auto-rickshaws. There will be no bar for private vehicles, Government vehicles and for vehicles hired in hospitals. #CoronaVirus pic.twitter.com/KZm2uLBGuE — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2020

Earlier, Bengaluru Metro has decided to keep its services closed on March 22 in wake of the 'Janata Curfew'. Similar announcement was made by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation and Jaipur Metro. The following initiative of 'Janata Curfew' was moved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday night, where he asked people to work from home and stay indoors.