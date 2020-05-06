Bihar: 362 Medical Officers Found Absent From Hospitals Despite State Govt Cancelling All Kinds of Leaves, Clarification Sought From Them

Coronavirus Outbreak in India (Photo Credits: IANS)

Patna, May 6: At the time when the heathworkers are battling the deadly coronavirus, as many as 362 medical officers in Bihar hospitals were found to be absent from duty. The state government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ha sought a clarification from these medics. The order by the state government said if they don't justify why they were absent, action will be taken against them under Disaster Mgmt Act, 2005 & Epidemic Disease Act, 1897.

In the wake of the urgent need to monitor & maintain alertness in order to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Bihar government had cancelled all leaves of medical officers till May 31, 2020. "All kinds of leaves (except maternity leave and study leave) of all medical officers, nurses, paramedics and grade 4 staff stand cancelled till 31.05.2020", the order stated. Bihar: 35-Year-Old Man Dies of Coronavirus in Patna, AIIMS Doctors Say Victim Had History of Tuberculosis.

362 medical officers were found to be absent from hospitals. Clarification has been sought from them for action to be taken against them under Disaster Mgmt Act, 2005 & Epidemic Disease Act, 1897: Dept of Health, Bihar government #COVID19 (05.05.2020) https://t.co/DaBALkpM5R — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2020

In Bihar, the total number of coronavirus cases surged to 535 after seven persons, including four minors, tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. The death toll stands at 4. Of the seven cases, five were male and two female. Coronavirus cases have been detected in the state's 32 of total 38 districts of which Munger is the worst affected district with 102 cases.