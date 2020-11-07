Muzaffarpur, November 7: Locals built a temporary bridge in Muzaffarpur to help voters reach a polling station so that they could cast their votes in the third phase of Bihar Assembly elections. Earlier, there was no bridge to cross the water stream. A local told news agency ANI, “We constructed this bridge for easy movement of people. We wanted maximum people to cast their vote.” Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 3 Voting Live News Updates.

During the campaigning, opposition parties, including Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress questioned the BJP-JDU government policies and ‘slow rate of development’ in the state. However, the state government claimed development in the state under the Nitish Kumar government. Newton: Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao’s Film Screened for Bihar Polling Officers on Election Duty.

Video of People Crossing bridge Built by Locals:

#BiharElections2020: Locals make a temporary bridge in Darbanga to help voters reach a polling station. "There was no bridge to cross the water stream. We constructed this bridge for easy movement of people. We wanted maximum people to cast their vote,” says a local. pic.twitter.com/slKOkpgjIy — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2020

The third phase of Bihar Assembly elections 2020 is currently underway. The polling is being held in a total of 78 Vidhan Sabha seats. The main contest is between Mahagathbandhan comprising RJD, the Congress and Left parties, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Notably, Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal-United (JDU) is also part of the NDA.

Meanwhile, Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) is contenting these lections alone. The assembly elections in Bihar took place in three phases – October 28, November 3 and 7. These are the first major election in the country amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

