Patna, July 29: The Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar will hold a meeting on Wednesday to decide on extended the ongoing lockdown in the state. The coronavirus cases in the state have been seeing a massive surge over the last few days. The COVID-19 tally in Bihar stands at 43,591 with 2,480 new cases reported on Tuesday. The death toll in the state mounted to 269 with 14 new deaths on July 28, the state health department said.

So far, Patna has recorded the highest number of 41 COVID-19 deaths. Meanwhile, the recovery rate in the state was 67.03 percent. The state capital Patna also tops the list in terms of number of confirmed cases at 7,481. Its tally shot up by more than 414 since the previous day. DRDO Team Visits Bihar to Select Site for Setting Up 500-Bed COVID-19 Hospital in Muzaffarpur.

Here's the tweet:

#Correction: This notice stands withdrawn. A meeting to decide on lockdown extension in Bihar to be held this evening. Error regretted. pic.twitter.com/6MrxpiI7Sz — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2020

Earlier this month, the Bihar government had extended the lockdown from July 16-31 to contain the spread of COVID-19. Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi had said on his official Twitter handle that the 15-day lockdown would remain in force at all municipal, district, sub divisional and block headquarters level and that guidelines were being prepared.

