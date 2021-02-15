Patna, Feb 15: A murder case was registered on Monday against Janata Dal-United's Valmikinagar MLA Rinku Singh and two others in Bihar's Bagha district in connection with the murder of former councillor Dayanand Verma, police said.

Bagha Superintendent of Police Kiran Kumar Jadhav confirmed the development and said: "We have some leads about the attackers and will thoroughly investigate the case."

Verma was shot and grievously injured on Sunday while he was talking to his supporters at a roadside in Bagha by motorcycle-borne assailants. Verma succumbed to his gunshot injuries at the sub-divisional hospital.

The FIR was registered against Rinku Singh and his two associates Babloo Kumar and Shakil after a written complaint by deceased's wife Kumud Verma.

Sources said that a suspect arrested by Bagha police probably named Rinku Singh in the murder case.

Dayanand Verma was also a contractor in Bagha and adjoining districts. His murder could be a result of contract disputes, the sources added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 15, 2021 02:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).