Patna, November 14: In a disturbing case of online exploitation leading to a serious crime, Jashpur police have arrested the second accused involved in the abuse of a 13-year-old girl who was manipulated, blackmailed and raped after being trapped in a fabricated “virtual marriage” by a man from Bihar.

Police said the prime accused, Kundan Raj of Patna, first came into contact with the minor in 2021 after finding her social media profile. He obtained her number and began calling her. When the girl refused to engage, Raj allegedly sent her a photograph showing self-harm to emotionally coerce her into talking. Over time, he manipulated her into believing that they were in a relationship and performed a so-called “virtual marriage” ceremony via video call. Puri Shocker: Minor Girl Alleges Gang-Rape by Relatives in Odisha, 2 Detained.

Once he gained her trust, Raj forced her to engage in obscene video calls, secretly recording the clips. According to the FIR, he later threatened to leak the videos when she resisted further demands. Raj also told the survivor that he wanted his associate to “celebrate the wedding night” with her, claiming he would watch through a video call. Coimbatore Gang-Rape Case: 3 Arrested in Brutal Rape of College Student Near Airport After Dramatic Police Chase and Gunfire Exchange.

In October 2021, Raj’s associate, Dilip Chauhan (29), travelled to the girl’s home in the Duldula police station area under a false identity and raped her while Raj watched on a video call. The survivor stayed silent out of fear until Raj sent one of the obscene videos to her elder sister, prompting the family to approach the police.

Raj was arrested in Patna in 2022 and confessed to orchestrating the assault. Chauhan, who evaded arrest for nearly three years by frequently changing locations, was apprehended on Wednesday from the Kunkuri area. Police said he, too, confessed during questioning.

Jashpur SSP Shashi Mohan Singh confirmed the arrest and said the accused will be sent to jail after legal formalities.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

