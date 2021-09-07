Ghaziabad, Sep 7: Five people, including two minors, were killed in a head on collision between a truck and a car on the Meerut Expressway under Masuri Police Station area here, police said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred near Bhojpur town at around 9.30 pm on Monday when the truck, being driven on the wrong side of the road, collided with the car in which seven people were travelling, they said.

All seven passengers, who were on their way to Ghaziabad from Haridwar, sustained serious injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital in Ghaziabad, they said. Uttar Pradesh Accident: 2 Killed and 24 Injured as Mini Bus Overturns on Agra-Lucknow Expressway.

Ashish (33), his wife Shilpi (30), and son Dev (1), residents of Azad Nagar of Aalam Bagh, Lucknow, alng with Sonu (35) and his daughter Pari alias Kavya (11) – hailing from Ratroi village in Aligarh -- succumbed to injuries, police said.

Nidhi (28), wife of Sonu, and Shivi (4), daughter of Ashish and Shilpi, are undergoing treatment, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Iraj Raja said.

Truck driver Bablu was arrested and the vehicle impounded. An FIR under appropriate sections of the IPC has been registered, police said.