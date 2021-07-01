Chapra, July 1: In a shocking incident, a woman was allegedly gangraped in Bihar’s Chapra district by six men. The incident took place on June 23 under the Avtar Nagar police station area of the district. The accused also recorded the heinous crime on camera. The matter surfaced after the rape survivor’s husband received the video of the incident on his WhatsApp. Bihar Shocker: Minor Girl Dancer Raped in Bihar's Gopalganj District.

According to a report published in CNN News18, the woman had gone to attend nature’s call when she was kidnapped by the accused. They even threatened the rape survivor with dire consequences if she tells anybody. The accused shared the video on messaging groups. After the woman’s husband received the video, he talked to her about the incident. Pune Shocker: Gym Trainer Rapes Co-Worker, Records Heinous Act on Camera; Case Registered.

The couple then lodged a complaint after the video went viral. The woman in the complaint alleged that she was gangraped by six men, and they also recorded video of the crime. In her complaint, the rape survivor had also given the names of the accused. Police have started an investigation into the case.

However, no arrest has been made till now. A manhunt operation has been launched to nab the accused. The woman was sent to Chapra Sadar Hospital for medical examination.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 01, 2021 03:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).