Patna, March 31: A man was arrested by the S K Puri police on Friday for allegedly murdering his 74-year-old employer at the latter’s residence in Bihar’s Patna. The victim, Amar Prasad Sahu, was discovered lifeless in his bed by family members on Friday morning after he was thrashed to death by his caretaker for disturbing his sleep.

According to a TOI report, the accused, Prakash Kumar Bhowmik, who was Sahu’s caretaker and a resident of Sitamarhi, claimed to the police that he had no intention of killing Sahu. He stated that his actions were meant to frighten Sahu, who had been disturbing his sleep by repeatedly waking him up on Thursday night. Virar Shocker: Masseur Kills 48-Year-Old Teacher Afer Victim Allegedly Tries To Sexually Assault Him During Massage Session, Arrested.

The incident was uncovered when the family reviewed the CCTV footage from Sahu’s room after his last rites. The footage revealed Bhowmik physically assaulting Sahu after he rang the call bell from his bed. They saw that the caretaker twisted old man’s hands, thrashed and slammed him on the bed. The family was not at home when the incident occurred. Telangana Shocker: Man Strangles Mother With Her Saree, Kills Her for Refusing to Provide Money in Shadnagar; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Bhowmik was arrested following a complaint lodged by the family at the S K Puri police station. He had been employed by Sahu’s family through a Delhi-based private agency earlier this year on February 17. The entire incident, which occurred between midnight and 1 am on Thursday, was captured on the CCTV camera installed in Sahu’s room. SHO Pankaj Kumar confirmed on Saturday that Bhowmik had been charged under Section 304 of the IPC and sent to jail.

The SHO also advised residents to notify the local police when hiring a caretaker and to provide all relevant information about the individual, including their Aadhar card and photo.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 31, 2024 12:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).