Mumbai, January 26: The Virar police recently arrested a 22-year-old masseur for allegedly killing a 48-year-old school teacher. The accused, identified as Alfaran Chand Khan, was arrested on Wednesday, January 24, for killing the school teacher on Monday night, January 22, in the Premier Park Society in Virar West. Cops said that the accused killed the teacher by cutting off his wrists with a blade.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the accused took the extreme step after the victim tried to sexually assault him. The incident came to light after an alert neighbour alerted cops about the murder. An officer said that a student who lived with the deceased teacher in his flat had gone out on Sunday, January 21. Mumbai Shocker: Three Upload 18-Year-Old Aspiring Actress’ Intimate Videos on Porn Site After Luring Her To Audition for Bold Scenes in Virar; Arrested.

The next day, when the student returned, he found the door locked. When he did not get any response to the knocks from his teacher, he took a spare key kept with a neighbour. On opening the door, the student was shocked to see his teacher lying in a pool of blood. The victim was immediately rushed to Sanjeevani Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Officials said that the deceased teacher died due to blood loss as both his wrists were cut. The police registered a case of murder and began an investigation. An officer privy to the case said the victim’s body was covered in oil, which suggested he received a massage. Post this, they conducted inquiries, which led them to Khan, a masseur from a nearby spa. Two Persons from Mumbai Held in Virar with Mephedrone Worth Rs 19.40 Lakh.

When questioned, Khan denied his involvement but eventually confessed to committing the crime. In his confession, Khan told cops that the deceased teacher made sexual advances during the massage, which led to a violent confrontation. He told cops that he slashed the victim's wrists with a blade and fled after realising the seriousness of the incident.

