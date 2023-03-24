Patna, March 24: A seven-year-old boy died in Bihar's Saharsa district on Friday after an alleged brutal assault by his teacher. The victim, Aditya Kumar, was an LKG student at a private school in a village under the Sadar police station. He had been living in a hostel since the last 10 days.

His parents are residents of the adjoining Madhepura district. According to the police, the school administration informed Aditya's parents that he became unconscious and was admitted to a private hospital. By the time his parents arrived, the victim died. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Teacher Holds Minor Student Captive, Rapes Her in Aligarh, Accused Arrested.

"We sent our child to the school cum hostel in Saharsa district on March 14. We received a phone call on Friday that Aditya became unconscious and was admitted to a private hospital. When we reached the hospital, he was already dead," said Prakash Yadav, Aditya's father. Gujarat: Teacher Arrested for Assaulting Class 7 Girl Student in Rajkot School.

"We have sent the body for post-mortem to ascertain the actual cause of death. The family members alleged that he died due to the physical assault. We are also trying to arrest the owner of the school. He is absconding. We have lodged an FIR and efforts are on to nab him," said Brajesh Chauhan, Sub-inspector of Sadar police station.

