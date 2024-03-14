Chennai, March 14: A tragic incident unfolded in Tamil Nadu’s Pammal on Tuesday night when a hotel supervisor was murdered following a dispute over an extra serving of sambar. The customers, a father and son, were later arrested.

According to a report in TOI, the accused have been identified as Shankar, 55, and his son Arun Kumar, 30, residents of Lakshmi Nagar, Anakaputhur. They had visited a hotel on Pammal Main Road where the victim, Arun, 29, from Thanjavur, was working as a supervisor. Kolkata Shocker: Businessman Murdered, Body Shoved Into Gunny Bag and Dumped in Sealed Chamber; Two Arrested

The father-son duo had ordered idli for takeaway and requested additional sambar. When their request was denied by the hotel staff, an altercation ensued. The hotel’s security guard attempted to intervene but was also attacked. Mumbai: Mother Kills Daughter for Dating Drug Addict, Tries to Pass Off as Death Due to Severe Asthma Attack; Arrested.

Arun tried to protect the guard but was assaulted by Shankar and Arun Kumar. He sustained severe injuries to his head and chest and was rushed to Chromepet Government Hospital. Unfortunately, he was declared dead upon arrival.

Arun had been married to his colleague, Pavithra, for a year, according to the police.

