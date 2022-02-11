Patna, February 11: Three members of a family, including a pregnant woman, sustained burn injuries after they were set on fire in Bihar's Darbhanga district, police said on Friday. Prima facie, it appears to a be result of a property dispute between Sanjay Jha and Shiv Kumar Jha, it said.

"Sanjay, along with his family, lived in an old house located at JM road under city police station. On Thursday evening, Shiv Kumar Jha and his men came to the house with an earth mover machine (JCB) to demolish the house. His act was strongly objected by Sanjay Jha and his family. During the altercation, Shiv Kumar Jha and his men overpowered them," said Krishna Nandan Kumar, SDPO of Darbhanga (Sadar). Mumbai Fire Update: Maharashtra Govt Assures of Probe into Residential Building Fire; Announces Rs 5 Lakh Compensation to Kin of Deceased.

The incident was also captured on mobile phones where three persons, including a pregnant woman, were burnt alive. They were rescued by local residents and rushed to the hospital for treatment. The video of the incident went viral on several social media platforms.

"We have received a complaint of burn injuries. The victims are undergoing treatment at Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH). They are not in a condition to give statements," the SDPO said.

