New Delhi, Dec 14: Four days after an attack on the convoy of BJP national President JP Nadda and General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya in West Bengal, the Centre has upgraded the latter's security to 'Z+' category from 'Z' in the eastern state.

Vijayvargiya enjoys 'Z' category security by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) since February 2019. The senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader has been made incharge of BJP affairs in West Bengal which will go to Assembly polls in the first half of 2021. BJP Chief JP Nadda's Convoy Attacked With Stones in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas, Kailash Vijayvargiya's Vehicle Ransacked.

A Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) order said Vijayvargiya will be accorded 'Z+' security only in West Bengal, and a bulletproof car put at his disposal during his visits to sensitive areas for campaigning and other political activities in West Bengal ahead of the Assembly elections.

The CISF commandos will continue to provide security to the BJP leader under the upgraded security arrangements. Nearly 70 CISF commandos will be deployed for security to the BJP leader around the clock, apart from two Personal Security Officers during his travel and stay in West Bengal.

The leader's security will be in the 'Z' category in other states -- more than 35 security personnel apart from one PSO.

The move comes after Nadda's convoy was pelted with stones while he and Vijayvargiya were on way to Diamond Harbour to meet party workers on December 10.

